Author Tracey Davis, daughter of Sammy Davis Jr., dies at 59

Davis' ex-husband Guy Garner told The Associated Press that Davis died in Franklin, Tennessee, on Nov. 2 after a short illness, but the cause of death was not yet determined.

Davis wrote about her experiences as the daughter of one of the greatest entertainers ever, whose career kept them apart during her childhood years, in her 1996 book “Sammy Davis Jr.: My Father." The book was about her journey to reconnect with her father later as an adult. It was co-written with Dolores A. Barclay, a former editor at the AP.