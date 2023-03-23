Authorities: 1 person fatally shot during rescue of migrants

The FBI’s Houston office declined to comment on how they found the migrants, what led up to the shooting, how many agents were involved, where the shooting took place or whether the person who was fatally shot was one of the kidnappers.

A large police presence was seen late Thursday morning at a motel but the FBI said there was no longer a threat to public safety.

“All the hostages have been safely rescued, no FBI agents are injured, and one individual is deceased,” the agency said in a statement. The FBI said a review team will investigate the shooting.

The kidnapped migrants had crossed into the U.S. illegally from Mexico, according to the person familiar with the case.

Whittmore declined to comment on the migrants' immigration status, nationalities or whether they were being illegally transported at the time of their kidnapping.

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson did not immediately answer questions about the people's immigration status.

—-

Bleiberg reported from Dallas.

Credit: AP Credit: AP