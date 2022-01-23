Authorities: 17 dead in nightclub fire in Cameroon's capital

The tragedy comes as the central African country hosts thousands of soccer players, fans and match officials from across the continent for the month-long African Football Cup of Nations tournament.

A government statement said the fire erupted at the Livs Nightclub in the capital's Bastos neighborhood, setting off a series of explosions. Workers said it was a short-circuit that customers initially thought was a fireworks show. The explosions went off once the blaze spread to a place where cooking gas was being stored, causing panic, the workers said.