Authorities: 8 dead, 7 missing off San Diego coast

San Diego Fire-Rescue said lifeguards responding late Saturday at Blacks Beach pulled eight bodies from the water but that thick fog hampered search efforts overnight. Fire-Rescue and Coast Guard vessels combed the area early Sunday.

Daniel Eddy, San Diego Fire-Rescue’s deputy chief of operations, said there was a long debris field on Black’s Beach. Black’s Beach is jointly owned by the city of San Diego and the state. The stretch of sand is also known as Torrey Pines City Beach and Torrey Pines State Beach.