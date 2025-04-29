Authorities believe crash through Illinois after-school building that killed 4 wasn’t targeted

CHATHAM, Ill. (AP) — Authorities said Tuesday they believe a crash through an Illinois after-school building that killed three kids and one teenager wasn't targeted.
A car traveled through a field, then smashed through a building outside Springfield, Illinois, on Monday afternoon. In an update Tuesday morning, police said two 7-year-olds, an 8-year-old and an 18-year-old were killed. Six more children were taken to hospitals and one remains in critical condition.
The driver, who was not injured, was taken to a hospital for evaluation and police said toxicology reports were pending.
The cause was under investigation, but police said the crash doesn’t appear to be a targeted attack.
Associated Press reporter Lisa Baumann contributed to this report from Bellingham, Washington.
