Breaking: Ohio egg producer hit by bird flu calls for vaccines

Authorities believe crash through Illinois after-school building that killed 4 wasn’t targeted

Authorities say they believe a crash through an Illinois after-school building that killed three kids and one teenager wasn’t targeted
Nation & World
By JOHN O'CONNOR – Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago
X

CHATHAM, Ill. (AP) — Authorities said Tuesday they believe a crash through an Illinois after-school building that killed three kids and one teenager wasn't targeted.

A car traveled through a field, then smashed through a building outside Springfield, Illinois, on Monday afternoon. In an update Tuesday morning, police said two 7-year-olds, an 8-year-old and an 18-year-old were killed. Six more children were taken to hospitals and one remains in critical condition.

The driver, who was not injured, was taken to a hospital for evaluation and police said toxicology reports were pending.

The cause was under investigation, but police said the crash doesn’t appear to be a targeted attack.

___

Associated Press reporter Lisa Baumann contributed to this report from Bellingham, Washington.

This image taken from video provided by WCIA shows first responders working the scene after a car smashed through a building during an after-school program, killing multiple people Monday, April 28, 2025, in Chatham, Ill. (WCIA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police block a road leading to a building where a car smashed through during an after-school program, killing several people and injuring others, Monday, April 28, 2025, in Chatham, Ill. (AP Photo/John O'Connor)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police block a road leading to a building where a car smashed through during an after-school program, killing several people and injuring others, Monday, April 28, 2025, in Chatham, Ill. (AP Photo/John O'Connor)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This image taken from video provided by WCIA shows first responders working the scene after a car smashed through a building during an after-school program, killing multiple people Monday, April 28, 2025, in Chatham, Ill. (WCIA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Emergency vehicles block a road leading to a building where a car smashed through during an after-school program, killing several people and injuring others, Monday, April 28, 2025, in Chatham, Ill. (AP Photo/John O'Connor)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Coca-Cola reports better-than-expected quarterly profit, says it can...
2
Carney wins Canadian election, while Conservative leader loses his seat...
3
Numbers that matter from the first 100 days of Trump's second term
4
Appeals court pauses Tufts student's transfer to Vermont in immigration...
5
GM posts strong Q1 results, but will reassess expectations for 2025 due...