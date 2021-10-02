Authorities: Body of missing Florida college student found

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Saturday that authorities found Miya Marcano’s body near an apartment building. Marcano vanished on the same day a maintenance man improperly used a master key to enter her apartment.

Mina previously said Armando Caballero, a maintenance worker at the apartment complex where Marcano lived and worked, is considered the “prime suspect.” Caballero, 27, apparently killed himself; his body was found three days after Marcano was last seen.