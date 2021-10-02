dayton-daily-news logo
Authorities: Body of missing Florida college student found

Authorities say they've found the body of a missing Florida college student who disappeared a week ago

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say they have found the body of a missing Florida college student who disappeared a week ago.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Saturday that authorities found Miya Marcano’s body near an apartment building. Marcano vanished on the same day a maintenance man improperly used a master key to enter her apartment.

Mina previously said Armando Caballero, a maintenance worker at the apartment complex where Marcano lived and worked, is considered the “prime suspect.” Caballero, 27, apparently killed himself; his body was found three days after Marcano was last seen.

The FBI and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement were among the hundreds of authorities searching for Marcano.

The sheriff says cellphone records from Caballero led them to the area, showing he was at the apartment for about 20 minutes the night she was reported missing.

Mina says they notified her parents just hours ago, adding “our hearts are broken.”

“Everyone wanted this outcome to be different," he said.

