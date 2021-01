Authorities investigate blast at anti-gay California church

She said it was premature to call the incident a hate crime, but “that’s always going to be considered as a theory when a house of worship is attacked."

Calls to First Works Baptist Church were unanswered Saturday.

Protestors have repeatedly targeted the church headed by Pastor Bruce Mejia, who has condemned same-sex relationships.

A statement on it website says: “We believe that homosexuality is a sin and an abomination which God punishes with the death penalty.”

Mejia's sermons and the church's stance were called hate speech during public comments at an El Monte City Council meeting, according to the Mercury News.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, a nonprofit advocacy organization specializing in civil rights litigation, listed the church on its 2019 watch list of “anti-LBGTQ hate groups.”

An online petition by a group called Keep El Monte Friendly that calls for the church to be kicked out of the city had more than 14,000 signatures as of Saturday morning.

El Monte Police Chief David Reynoso, left, with another officer peeks inside the church's windows after an explosion in El Monte, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. The FBI and local police are investigating an explosion at the Los Angeles-area church that had been the target of protests for its anti-LGTBQ message. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Credit: Damian Dovarganes Credit: Damian Dovarganes

El Monte Police Chief David Reynoso, left, with another officer stand outside the First Works Baptist Church tagged with graffiti, after an explosion in El Monte, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. The FBI and local police are investigating the explosion early Saturday at the Los Angeles-area church that had been the target of protests for its anti-LGTBQ message. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Credit: Damian Dovarganes Credit: Damian Dovarganes

An investigator loads a tool box outside the First Works Baptist Church after an explosion in El Monte, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. The FBI and local police are investigating an explosion early Saturday at the Los Angeles-area church that had been the target of protests for its anti-LGTBQ message. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Credit: Damian Dovarganes Credit: Damian Dovarganes