Authorities: Utah's Ty Jordan died in accidental shooting

Police officers had responded about an hour earlier to reports of a shooting at a home in Denton, a city 40 miles (64 kilometers) northeast of downtown Dallas. The officers found a man had accidently shot himself in the hip and began giving first aid, Denton police spokeswoman Allison Beckwith told The Associated Press Saturday. She said the man later died at a hospital and that investigators did not know how he came to shoot himself.

Beckwith declined to identify the man by name, but online case records from the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's on Sunday showed it was Jordan.