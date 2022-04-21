Authors Guild's Banned Books Club highlights censored works

Through a partnership with the book club app Fable, the Authors Guild will each month for the next year highlight a fiction or nonfiction work that has been pulled from a classroom or school library and facilitate a discussion with the author. The first selection for the online club ( authorsguild.org/bannedbooksclub ) is David Levithan's young adult novel "Two Boys Kissing."

“Our goal is to give both students and adults the chance to read and learn more about the books being banned in their districts and elsewhere and provide the rare opportunity to engage on the platform with the authors of those works," Mary Rasenberger, CEO of the Authors Guild, said in a statement Thursday.