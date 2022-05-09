Author’s plagiarism essay pulled after more plagiarism found

Jumi Bello's "I Plagiarized Parts of My Debut Novel. Here's Why" appeared just briefly Monday on https://lithub.com. Bello's debut novel, "The Leaving," had been scheduled to come out in July, but was called in February by Riverhead Books.

“Earlier this morning Lit Hub published a very personal essay by Jumi Bello about her experience writing a debut novel, her struggles with severe mental illness, the self-imposed pressures a young writer can feel to publish, and her own acts of plagiarism,” the publication announced. “Because of inconsistencies in the story and, crucially, a further incident of plagiarism in the published piece, we decided to pull the essay.”