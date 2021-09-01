Auto maker Stellantis will fill gap by buying a finance arm

Netherlands-based Stellantis said it will pay cash to acquire F1 Holdings Corp., the parent of Houston-based auto-finance firm First Investors Financial Services Group. The deal is expected to close by year end.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said owning a finance company in the U.S. will let the automaker provide customers and dealers options including loans, leases, and “floorplan” or inventory financing that is common in the car-dealership business.