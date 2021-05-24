Avalanche complete 4-game sweep of Blues with 5-2 win

Landeskog tipped in a shot from Samuel Girard at 14:53 of the second period to break a 1-1 tie.

“To come in here in a tough building to play and take two in a row against a desperate team, it's not easy to do,” Landeskog said. “I'm happy that we got it done without giving them any sort of momentum.”

Saad scored on a shot from the high slot off a pass from Cale Makar just over three minutes earlier. Grubauer got an assist on the play.

Landeskog finished with two goals and six assists in recording a point in every game of the series.

“You break down each game and I think the score hasn't really been indicative of the way the series has been," Landeskog said. ”It's been really tight, it's hard checking and it hasn't been easy. Coming in here in a tough building to play in and take two in a row against a desperate team, it's not easy to do."

Landeskog said the Avalanche used a pre-series boast from St. Louis captain Ryan O'Reilly as motivation. O'Reilly claimed the Blues were going to win the series.

“Yeah, it did," Landeskog said. "It was a hard fought series."

Rantanen whipped a wrist shot past Jordan Binnington with 15:40 left in the third period to push the lead to a 3-1. Rantanen broke in on a 2-on-1 and took a pass from linemate MacKinnon.

Tarasenko converted on a breakaway off a pass from O’Reilly for a 1-0 lead at 5:07 of the second period. It was Tarasenko’s first goal since April 26. He added a power play goal with 11:21 left to trim the deficit to 3-2.

MacKinnon and Nichushkin added empty-net goals in the final minute.

Binnington made 29 saves.

Tarasenko was not pleased with the effort of his team.

“This is embarrassing always losing in the playoffs," Tarasenko said. “The answer is there are no excuses. We don't fight enough.”

St. Louis coach Craig Berube said that injuries, especially to the Blues' back line, were a factor in the series, but he would not offer that as an excuse.

“They're the better team, for sure,” Berube said. “We've got to get better, we've got to improve.”

Colorado has won nine of the last 10 playoff games against St. Louis, including seven in a row.

FREEBIES

The Avalanche scored six empty-net goals in the series, including two in a 6-3 win in Game 2 and two on Sunday.

OUT AGAIN

Colorado C Nazem Kadri served the second game of an eight-game suspension after hit to Justin Faulk in Game 2. It is the sixth suspension of his career. He is appealing the suspension, with the NHL Players’ Association filing it Sunday night on Kadri’s behalf.

INJURY UPDATE

Avalanche: C Alex Newhook left in the first period and did not return after a hit from Steven Santini.

Blues: D Justin Faulk, Robert Bortuzzo and Vince Dunn did not play. Dunn missed the last 15 games with an upper-body injury. Faulk and Bortuzzo each suffered head injuries in Game 2.

___

Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog (92) scores past St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) and Colton Parayko (55) during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Sunday, May 23, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Members of the Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues shake hands following Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Sunday, May 23, 2021, in St. Louis. Colorado won the game 5-2 to take the series 4-0. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Colorado Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky (95) passes as St. Louis Blues' Niko Mikkola (77) defends during the third period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Sunday, May 23, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Colorado Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates after scoring as St. Louis Blues' Colton Parayko (55) skates in the background during the third period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Sunday, May 23, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog (92) handles the puck as St. Louis Blues' Ryan O'Reilly (90) defends during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Sunday, May 23, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko, left, scores past Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Sunday, May 23, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson