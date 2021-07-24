Avalanche sign Makar to $54M, 6-year deal on Day 2 of draft

Makar was a point-a-game player last season, his second in the NHL, and the 22-year-old has 94 points in his first 101 regular-season games. He's set to make $8 million next season, $9 million in the second year, then $11 million, $10.6 million, $8.7 million and $6.7 million as part of a contract that takes into account the expected rise of the salary cap.

The Makar signing is the first of what could be many moves on the second day of the draft early in a busy offseason.