Avalanche sweep Oilers, advance to Stanley Cup Final

The teams combined for six goals in the third period — four by Colorado, which rallied from a 4-2 deficit despite being outshot 15-13.

“It was a great comeback win, for sure,” Lehkonen said. “We were talking in the second intermission that we just got to find our game and we can pull through this.”

Rantanen appeared to complete Colorado's comeback, scoring a power-play goal with just over five minutes remaining to give the Avalanche a 5-4 edge.

But the Oilers stormed back and forced overtime when Kassian scored at 16:38 and tied it at 5-all. Lehkonen scored 1:19 into overtime, a goal that stood up after review for a high stick.

“Cale took the shot,” said Lehkkonen, who scored the goal to send a team to the final for a second consecutive year after doing so in 2021 with Montreal “I got a tip on it. It landed straight on my blade. I basically had an empty netter in front of me, so tap it in.”

The Avalanche improved to 11-2 in the playoffs, including a perfect 7-0 on the road. Only six other teams in NHL history have strung together at least seven consecutive road victories in a post-season.

Colorado opened the scoring at 3:46 on a power play when Lehkonen stole the puck from Hyman and fed Makar before firing a shot through traffic and in off Smith’s left post for his fifth goal of the playoffs.

Trailing 1-0 after the first period, the Oilers got going at 7:39 of the second when Hyman took a pass from Draisaitl off the rush and beat Francouz with a backhand past the glove for his 10th goal of the playoffs.

Nugent-Hopkins gave Edmonton its first lead at 16:57 when Toews and MacKinnon got their signals crossed. The Oilers center jumped on the turnover and beat Francouz on another backhand move — this time to the blocker side — with his sixth as Draisaitl, playing with an injured leg, was getting treatment after hobbling to the bench.

Colorado rookie Alex Newhook was whistled for delay of game for shooting the puck over the glass late in the period, and Edmonton made the visitors pay when McDavid scored his 10th goal of the postseason, and 31st point, beating Francouz off another Draisaitl feed for a 3-1 lead with 1:06 left in the period.

McDavid and Draisaitl are the eighth pair of teammates in NHL history to each record 30 points in a playoff.

Colorado got one back 31 seconds into the third when Toews’ shot hit Oilers defenseman Cody Ceci in front as he was battling with MacKinnon. It was Toews' fifth.

Hyman scored his second of the night and 11th overall on a 4-on-2 rush, sending a knuckling shot off a Draisaitl set-up past Francouz at 3:55 for a 4-2 lead.

Landeskog got Colorado back within one at 8:58 on a mad scramble in front after Smith turned the puck over.

Edmonton got a power play with under nine minutes to go looking to go back up by two, but Draisaitl’s shot off the side of Francouz’s goal was as close as the Oilers would get.

MacKinnon tied it with his 11th on a high shot Smith with 6:30 left in regulation, setting the stage for Rantanen’s go-ahead goal, his fifth of the playoffs.

But Kassian scored his second, firing home a puck in the crease after Draisaitl’s initial shot with 3:22 left.

Colorado got past the Oilers in four straight despite losing No. 1 goalie Darcy Kuemper and winger Andre Burakovsky to injury in Game 1, before Kadri went down Saturday. Kuemper returned to serve as the Francouz’s backup Monday.

NOTES: The Colorado Avalanche were without the injured Nazem Kadri. Kadri was hurt on an illegal hit by Edmonton's Evander Kane in Game 3. Kadri didn’t return after Kane sent him crashing left arm-first into the boards 1:06 in, a hit that was reviewed and called a major penalty. Kane was suspended for Game 4 by the NHL. The Avalanche have not revealed what Kadri’s injury is or announced how long he’d be out. ... The Oilers were also minus second-line winger Kailer Yamamoto for a third straight contest after he took a hit from Gabriel Landeskog in Game 2. ... The Oilers were looking to become just the fifth team in league history to win a series after falling behind 3-0.

