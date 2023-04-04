X

Avalanche sweeps away tourists in northeast India; 6 killed

Nation & World
19 minutes ago
Officials and news reports say nn avalanche has swept away a group of tourists in the Himalayas in northeastern India, killing at least six and injuring 11 others

NEW DELHI (AP) — An avalanche swept away a group of tourists in the Himalayas in northeastern India on Tuesday, killing at least six and injuring 11 others, officials and news reports said.

Rescuers were searching for several others who were missing, the Press Trust of India news agency reported.

India’s Border Roads Organization said the tourists were hit by the avalanche near the Nathu La mountain pass in Sikkim state. It said rescuers pulled 22 survivors from the snow and took them to a hospital for treatment.

Nathu La mountain pass is along the border with China and is a major tourist destination.

The ecologically sensitive Himalayan region, which has been severely affected by global warming, is prone to avalanches. Last year 27 trainee mountaineers were killed in an avalanche in the northern Uttarakhand region.

In Other News
1
Donald Trump to surrender to history-making criminal charges
2
Nadal, Alcaraz pull out of clay-court Monte Carlo Masters
3
Swedes arrest 5 suspected of terror, ties to Quran burning
4
Free-market ex-UK Treasury chief Nigel Lawson dies
5
Finland set to join NATO, dealing major blow to Russia
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top