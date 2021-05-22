Avalanche's Nazem Kadri suspended 8 games for hit to head

Faulk was ruled out for Game 3.

The 30-year-old Kadri, acquired by Colorado in a deal with Toronto in July 2019, was suspended indefinitely Thursday pending a video hearing with the league’s department of player safety.

Two years ago, Kadri was suspended for the rest of the Maple Leafs’ playoff series against Boston for cross-checking, a punishment that ended up being five games.

Kadri appeared in all 56 regular-season games for the Presidents' Trophy-winning Avalanche. He was sixth on the team in points with 11 goals and 21 assists. He also led the team in faceoff wins.

The veteran forward brings a physical edge to a speedy Colorado team. He had nine goals during the 2020 playoffs, which tied Nathan MacKinnon for most on the team.

Kadri's roster spot will be taken by veteran forward Carl Soderberg, who was acquired from Chicago on April 12. Soderberg's yet to play in the series.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk, right, falls to the ice after he was hit by Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri during the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Denver. Kadri was removed from the game for the hit. Colorado won 6-3. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski