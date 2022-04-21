Average long-term US mortgage rates highest in 12 years

Median home prices in March jumped 15% from a year ago at this time to $375,300. That’s an all-time high on data going back to 1999, NAR said.

“While springtime is typically the busiest homebuying season, the upswing in rates has caused some volatility in demand,” said Freddie Mac's Chief Economist Sam Khater. “It continues to be a seller’s market, but buyers who remain interested in purchasing a home may find that competition has moderately softened.”

With inflation at a four-decade high, rising mortgage rates, elevated home prices and tight supply of homes available for sale, the goal of homeownership has become more difficult and expensive, particularly for first-time buyers.

Freddie Mac said the average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those refinancing their homes, rose to 4.38% from 4.17% last week. One year ago it stood at 2.29%.