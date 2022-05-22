BreakingNews
Average US gasoline price jumps 33 cents to $4.71 per gallon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Average US gasoline price jumps 33 cents to $4.71 per gallon

The prices are dispalyed above the various grades of gasoline available at a Conoco station Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

caption arrowCaption
The prices are dispalyed above the various grades of gasoline available at a Conoco station Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Nation & World
1 hour ago
The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline spiked 33 cents over the past two weeks to $4.71 per gallon

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline spiked 33 cents over the past two weeks to $4.71 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price jump comes amid higher crude oil costs and tight gasoline supplies.

The average price at the pump is $1.61 higher than it was one year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $6.20 per gallon. The lowest average is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $3.92 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel rose 9 cents over two weeks, to $5.66 a gallon.

In Other News
1
Iran Revolutionary Guard colonel is shot dead in Tehran
2
78,000 pounds of infant formula arrives in US
3
Russia presses Donbas offensive as Polish leader visits Kyiv
4
Verstappen leads Red Bull 1-2 in Spain, Leclerc abandons
5
Man fatally shot on New York subway train; suspect at large
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top