Average US mortgage rate up for fifth straight week to 6.73%

While the Fed’s rate hikes do impact borrowing rates across the board for businesses and families, rates on 30-year mortgages usually track the moves in the 10-year Treasury yield, which lenders use as a guide to pricing loans. Investors’ expectations for future inflation, global demand for U.S. Treasurys and what the Federal Reserve does with interest rates can also influence the cost of borrowing for a home.

Before falling back under 5% Thursday, the 10-year yield jumped to 5.07% earlier this week, its highest level since 2007.

The big rise in mortgage rates during the past year has hit the housing market hardest, with sales of existing homes falling for 12 straight months to the slowest pace in more than a dozen years. January's sales cratered by nearly 37% from a year earlier, the National Association of Realtors reported last month.

For all of 2022, NAR reported last month that existing U.S. home sales fell 17.8% from 2021, the weakest year for home sales since 2014 and the biggest annual decline since the housing crisis began in 2008.

Higher rates can add hundreds of a dollars a month in costs for homebuyers, on top of already high home prices.

The rate for a 15-year mortgage, popular with those refinancing their homes, rose this week to to 5.95% from 5.89% last week. It was 3.09% one year ago.