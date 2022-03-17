Average U.S. mortgage rates rise; 30-year loan breaches 4%

The increase came amid expectations that with inflation at a four-decade high, the Federal Reserve would raise its benchmark short-term interest rate at its policy meeting this week to cool the economy. That action came Wednesday, as the Fed increased the key rate — which it had kept near zero since the pandemic recession struck two years ago — by a quarter point. And the central bank signaled potentially up to seven additional rate hikes this year.

The increases mean that mortgage rates likely will continue to rise over the year.