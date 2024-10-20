Avery Johnson throws for 3 TDs, Kansas State beats West Virginia 45-18 in road Big 12 test

Kansas State's DJ Giddens scored on runs of 1 and 18 yards. The Big 12 rushing leader was held to a season-low 57 yards. But Johnson picked apart West Virginia’s injury-depleted secondary, finishing 19 of 29 for a career-high 298 yards.

Johnson slipped from the grasp of West Virginia defensive lineman Sean Martin and threw an 11-yard pass to Ty Bowman on fourth down to keep a third-quarter drive alive that ended with Johnson finding Garrett Oakley for a 16-yard score.

On Kansas State’s next series, Johnson and Giddens combined on a 53-yard pass play to the West Virginia 1, and Johnson hit tight end Will Anciaux in the end zone for a 31-10 lead, sending Mountaineer fans streaming for the exits.

West Virginia (3-4, 2-2) lost its third game at home and fell to a ranked opponent for the ninth consecutive time.

West Virginia’s Garrett Greene threw two interceptions that led to touchdowns for the second straight week. Sigle stepped in front of a pass and returned it 43 yards for a score to put the Wildcats ahead 17-3 early in the second quarter.

Greene finished 9 of 19 for 85 yards and one TD along with the two interceptions. The Big 12’s top rushing quarterback had 88 yards on the ground. But Greene, West Virginia running back Jahiem White and offensive lineman Wyatt Milum did not play in the second half. A press box announcement did not give a reason. West Virginia was limited to 63 total yards in the second half.

Backup quarterback Nicco Marchiol went 6 of 13 for 58 yards and a touchdown in Greene's absence.

The takeaway

Kansas State: The Wildcats adapted on offense after West Virginia shut down Giddens from the start. Johnson, who also had a 60-yard TD pass in the first quarter to Jadon Jackson in blown coverage, had eight completions of at least 15 yards.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers are 34-33 under sixth-year coach Neal Brown. That’s on pace to be the worst six-year stretch under one coach at West Virginia since Gene Corum went 29-30 from 1960-65.

Poll implications

Kansas State could move up a few spots in the AP Top 25 poll after the convincing win.

Up next

Kansas State: Hosts Kansas next Saturday.

West Virginia: Plays at Arizona next Saturday.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP