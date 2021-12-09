Avs beat New York 7-3; Trouba delivers another hard check

“I don't think I have a reputation as a dirty hitter,'' Trouba said. ”I play the game hard."

Trouba also said he didn't think his hit on Khaira was malicious, and that he had exchanged texts with the Blackhawks player a day after the play in Chicago in a game the Rangers won 6-2.

“It was very scary, unfortunate," Trouba said. "He was telling me he’s doing okay, so that’s good to see. But obviously no one wants to see that. No one plays the game to see guys get injured or injure guys.”

Nils Lundkvist scored his first goal and Filip Chytil also scored for the Rangers, who lost at home for the first time since Oct. 25 against Calgary.

Rangers rookie Adam Huska made his NHL debut and finished with 32 saves. Huska was recalled Dec. 4 to back up Akexandar Georgiev after starter Igor Shesterkin was injured on Dec. 3 against San Jose.

The Rangers had won eight straight games at Madison Square Garden and, even with the loss, are 17-5-3, one of the best starts in franchise history. Rangers coach Gerard Gallant put the defeat in perspective.

“We opened the door for them. We turned some pucks over'' he said. ”They are a dangerous team. ... The game's over, you move on. You get ready for the next game in Buffalo."

The Avalanche are averaging a league-best 4.26 goals-per-game and are the only team to score seven goals five times this season.

“Our offense was clicking out there,'' said O'Connor, who hadn't scored in 10 games. ”It was nice to have that second-period burst. It shifts the energy in the building and on their bench and ours."

NOTES: The Rangers and Avalanche last met in Denver on March 11, 2020, New York’s last game before the pandemic shutdown. … Their previous MSG meeting was Jan. 7, 2020, when Igor Shesterkin made his NHL debut in a 5-3 Rangers win. … Rangers defenseman Adam Fox played his 150th career game and had his seven-game assist streak snapped. … The Rangers scratched defenseman Libor Hajek and Jarred Tinordi plus center Morgan Barron. … The Avalanche scratched center Jayson Megna and defenseman Bowen Byram.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Visit Buffalo Sabres on Friday night.

Avalanche: Host Detroit Red Wings on Friday night.

Caption New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba (8) and Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) fight during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Caption New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) and Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Caption The Colorado Avalanche celebrate a goal against the New York Rangers during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in New York. The Colorado Avalanche won 7-3. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Caption New York Rangers defenseman Libor Hajek (25) reacts after scoring a goal against New York Rangers goaltender Adam Huska (32) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Caption Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard (49) hits New York Rangers goaltender Adam Huska (32) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in New York. The Colorado Avalanche won 7-3. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)