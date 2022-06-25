Avs can't close out Lightning in Game 5 loss at Ball Arena

The whistles and the breaks just didn’t go Colorado’s way in Game 5. Neither did the calls as the Lightning knocked the Avalanche around, with or without the puck on their sticks.

Tampa Bay went with four forwards when Avalanche star Cale Makar was whistled for tripping in the second period during a 4-on-4 skate. Nikita Kucherov capitalized moments later by scoring just the second goal in 17 power play chances by the Lighting in the final.

Makar atoned with a goal early in the third period that tied it at 2.

The Lightning are now in position to knot up the series this weekend back in Florida, where Avalanche center Nazim Kadri complained about the bad ice before scoring the game-winner in Game 4.

Makar said after that thriller that the Avalanche still weren't exhaling, insisting a fourth win over the back-to-back champs would prove the hardest to come by.

Playing in their 67th playoff game since the first round of the 2020 playoffs, the Lightning kept alive their hopes of becoming the first team to win three consecutive Stanley Cups in the salary cap era.

To do that, they'll also have to become the first team since the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs to bounce back from a 3-1 deficit to win the Cup.

One down, two to go.

___

Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter at https://twitter.com/arniestapleton

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) shoots against Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) Credit: Jack Dempsey Credit: Jack Dempsey Combined Shape Caption Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) shoots against Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) Credit: Jack Dempsey Credit: Jack Dempsey

Combined Shape Caption Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri, front, slides into goaltender Darcy Kuemper after he deflected a shot by the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski Combined Shape Caption Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri, front, slides into goaltender Darcy Kuemper after he deflected a shot by the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski