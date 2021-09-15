National Book Award longlists announced in 2 categories

The other young people's nominees were Carole Boston Weatherford's “Unspeakable: The Tulsa Race Massacre,” with illustrations by Floyd Cooper, who died earlier this year; Safia Elhillo's “Home Is Not a Country”; Malinda Lo's “Last Night at the Telegraph Club”; Kyle Lukoff's “Too Bright to See”; Kekla Magoon's "Revolution in Our Time: The Black Panther Party’s Promise to the People"; Amber McBride's “Me (Moth)”; and Paula Yoo's “From a Whisper to a Rallying Cry."

Translation nominees besides Conde include Elisa Shua Dusapin's “Winter in Sokcho,” translated from the French by Aneesa Abbas Higgins; Ge Fei's “Peach Blossom Paradise,” translated from the Mandarin by Canaan Morse; Nona Fernández's “The Twilight Zone,” translated from the Spanish by Natasha Wimmer; and Bo-Young Kim's “On the Origin of Species and Other Stories,” translated from the Korean by Joungmin Lee Comfort and Sora Kim-Russell.

Others on the translation longlist were Benjamín Labatut's “When We Cease to Understand the World,” translated from the Spanish by Adrian Nathan West; Elvira Navarro's “Rabbit Island,” translated from the Spanish by Christina MacSweeney; Judith Schalansky's “An Inventory of Losses,” translated from the German by Jackie Smith; Maria Stepanova's “In Memory of Memory,” translated from the Russian by Sasha Dugdale; and Samar Yazbek's “Planet of Clay,” translated from the Arabic by Leri Price.