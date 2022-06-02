Award-winning 'Tomb of Sand' to be published in US in 2023

“Tomb of Sand,” the story of an elderly widow thinking back on the 1947 partition of British India into India and Pakistan, was originally written in Hindi and translated by Daisy Rockwell. It’s the first book in any Indian language to win the International Booker Prize given for fiction translated into English.

“Tomb of Sand” was first published in 2018 and released in English translation in 2021. HarperVia has acquired it for the U.S. market.