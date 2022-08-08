Axios Media purchased by Cox Enterprises

Many digital-first media companies are faltering financially. Buzzfeed, which went public in late 2021, has offered buyouts to high-profile news staffers on its investigations, inequality, politics and science teams, as it focuses more on big breaking news and light-hearted content in an effort to become profitable. Vox Media, meanwhile, recently laid off 39 people, according to multiple media reports.

Privately held Cox first became an investor in Axios last year. Axios co-founders and former Politico reporters Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen and Roy Schwartz will continue to hold substantial stakes in the company and will lead editorial and day-to-day business decisions.

The Axios communications software business, Axios HQ, will become an independent company majority-owned by the founders and will include Cox as sole minority investor. VandeHei will be chairman and Roy Schwartz will be its CEO.

Axios, based in Virginia, was launched in 2017 and is known for brief, bullet-pointed stories. The company also publishes daily and weekly newsletters that are targeted to specific industries.