Ayton has career-high 35 points, Suns rally past T-Wolves

The Timberwolves had a 15-point lead in the third quarter and were still up 88-83 at the start of the fourth, but went cold and their energy was sapped.

Shamet gave the Suns their first lead at 95-94 with a pair of free throws with 8:35 to go, and the Timberwolves trailed the rest of the way.

This matchup of two of the four highest-scoring teams in the NBA — the Timberwolves are first — had the fast pace to go with it, plus plenty of postseason-style intensity.

The Suns, who have confidently maintained their comfortable margin for the NBA's best record without the playmaking and leadership of 12-time All-Star point guard Chris Paul for the last month, fell behind 15-4 early and 66-51 shortly after halftime.

The bright side to the absence of Paul, who has been making incremental progress and appears to be nearing a return, has been elevated roles and responsibilities for others like Bridges and Shamet. The Suns also are missing sixth-man Cam Johnson.

Sporting a 11-4 record since Paul broke his right thumb, the Suns never flinched against a promising team trying to make its way up with young energy, a deep offense and a dose of bravado.

BACK AND FORTH

The Timberwolves were upset by the officiating in their last game, a two-point loss at Dallas, and there were times in this one when their emotions were more productive than others.

Towns drove to the basket late in the second quarter and delivered a one-handed dunk on Jae Crowder complete with a stare-down, igniting the crowd and irritating the Suns. Just a few seconds later, a double technical foul was called on Towns and Crowder. Then Timberwolves coach Chris Finch got one, too, for his protest.

Crowder later clipped Timberwolves pest Patrick Beverley in the head to draw a Flagrant 1 foul after the video review, putting Beverley at the line after time in the first half expired.

The disciplinary whistles kept coming after halftime. Ayton drew a technical in the third quarter.

DOWN THE STRETCH

The Timberwolves will have the tiebreaker over the Nuggets, but they're facing a stiff test to secure the sixth seed. Minnesota's game at Denver on April 1 could well be the determinant.

The Nuggets have nine games left, and five of them are against teams that were 10 or more games under the .500 mark entering Wednesday. The Timberwolves have eight games remaining, five against opponents eight games or more above .500.

TIP-INS

Suns: Mikal Bridges had 16 points. ... Cam Payne, Paul's backup, returned to the lineup after missing the previous game with an illness. ... Ayton has 119 points in six career games against Minnesota.

Timberwolves: Towns passed the 11,000-point mark in the 475th game of his career. Hall of Fame member Kevin Garnett is the only other player in franchise history to reach that milestone, having done so in 575 games. ... The bench had a 55-28 scoring edge on the Suns. The Timberwolves fell to 21-10 this season when their reserves score 40-plus points.

UP NEXT

Suns: At Denver on Thursday night.

Timberwolves: Host Dallas on Friday night.

___

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker celebrates during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King) Credit: Andy Clayton-King Credit: Andy Clayton-King Caption Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker celebrates during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King) Credit: Andy Clayton-King Credit: Andy Clayton-King

Caption Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) celebrates with Landry Shamet (14) during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King) Credit: Andy Clayton-King Credit: Andy Clayton-King Caption Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) celebrates with Landry Shamet (14) during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King) Credit: Andy Clayton-King Credit: Andy Clayton-King

Caption Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives on Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King) Credit: Andy Clayton-King Credit: Andy Clayton-King Caption Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives on Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King) Credit: Andy Clayton-King Credit: Andy Clayton-King

Caption Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker shoots as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jordan McLaughlin (6) and forward Anthony Edwards, right, defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King) Credit: Andy Clayton-King Credit: Andy Clayton-King Caption Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker shoots as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jordan McLaughlin (6) and forward Anthony Edwards, right, defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King) Credit: Andy Clayton-King Credit: Andy Clayton-King

Caption Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) dunks in front of Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and center Deandre Ayton (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King) Credit: Andy Clayton-King Credit: Andy Clayton-King Caption Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) dunks in front of Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and center Deandre Ayton (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King) Credit: Andy Clayton-King Credit: Andy Clayton-King

Caption Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, middle, is fouled as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jordan McLaughlin, left, and forward Anthony Edwards defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King) Credit: Andy Clayton-King Credit: Andy Clayton-King Caption Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, middle, is fouled as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jordan McLaughlin, left, and forward Anthony Edwards defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King) Credit: Andy Clayton-King Credit: Andy Clayton-King