Azerbaijan, Armenia mark anniversary of their war

Armenia says more than 3,700 Armenians and Nagorno-Karabakh residents died in the war. Azerbaijan said it lost 2,900 people.
Azerbaijan's foreign ministry issued a statement placing blame for the war on Armenia, saying: “One year ago today, the armed forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan began responsive measures to counter another military provocation from the armed forces of the Republic of Armenia.”
But Armenia's foreign ministry said “the 44-day war was a pre-planned and prepared military aggression, the purpose of which was to finally close the Karabakh issue by exterminating the Armenian population.”
Azerbaijan's Army soldiers carry portraits of the soldiers killed during the fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020, during a memorial event in Baku, Azerbaijan, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.
Armenian Apostolic Church leader Catholicos Garegin II, center, attends a religion service of remembrance of those killed in a war over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, at the Armenian Apostolic Cathedral in Etchmiadzin, the seat of the Oriental Orthodox church outside Yerevan, Armenia, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.
An Armenian Church priest conducts a service of remembrance for those killed in a war over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, at the Armenian Apostolic Cathedral in Etchmiadzin, the seat of the Oriental Orthodox church outside Yerevan, Armenia, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.
Relatives visit a military cemetery with the graves of Armenian soldiers killed during the fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020, outside Yerevan, Armenia, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.
Relatives mourn near a grave of killed Azerbaijan's army soldier at a military cemetery with the graves of the fallen soldiers during the during the fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020 year, outside Baku, Azerbaijan, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.
