Azerbaijan vows to protect Christian churches as many flee

Azerbaijani presidential spokesman Hikmet Hajiyev said Sunday that the delay was requested by Armenia and granted “taking into account the worsening weather conditions and the difficult mountainous terrain.”

Civilians fleeing the region caused huge traffic jams on the single road leading to Armenia.

Ethnic Armenian Garo Dadevusyan wrenched off his home's metal roof in Kalbajar in the last few days, trying to figure out how to destroy it.

“In the end, we will blow it up or set it on fire, in order not to leave anything to Muslims,” Dadevusyan said. He piled the roof and family goods onto an old flatbed truck but their final destination was unclear.

“We are homeless now. We do not know where to go and where to live ... It is very hard,” his wife, Lusine, said, choking back tears as the couple gave their house a final look.

Azerbaijan is about 95% Muslim and Armenians fear that churches would be damaged or closed when it takes control of the territories.

"President Aliyev said that Christian churches in Azerbaijani territories, which are returned to Azerbaijan in accordance with the trilateral statement, will also be properly protected by the state. Christians of Azerbaijan will have access to these churches,” said the statement from his office.

Hundreds, if not thousands, of combatants and civilians have been killed since fighting flared anew in late September.

Sirarpi Safaryan, a relative of Garo Dadevusyan, sits near her house in Kalbajar before leaving the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia, on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.

Sirarpi Safaryan, foreground, a relative of Garo Dadevusyan, sits near her house in Kalbajar before leaving the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia, on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.

Smoke rises from a burning house as cars and trucks stuck in a huge traffic jam climbing along the road from Kalbajar leaving the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia, on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.

A woman lights candles inside a church of the Dadivank, an Armenian Apostolic Church monastery dating to the 9th century, as ethnic Armenians leave the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.

Cars and trucks stuck in a huge traffic jam climbing along the road from Kalbajar to a mountain pass leaving the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia, on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.

A man removes lamps inside a church of the Dadivank, an Armenian Apostolic Church monastery dating to the 9th century, as ethnic Armenians leave the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.

A woman holds her baby covered with her coat next to an icon at the Dadivank, an Armenian Apostolic Church monastery dating to the 9th century, as ethnic Armenians leave the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.

People shows a Kalashnikov gun to a boy at the Dadivank, an Armenian Apostolic Church monastery dating to the 9th century, as ethnic Armenians leave the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.