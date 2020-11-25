Azerbaijani leader vows to revive region ceded by Armenia

A truce brokered by Russia two weeks ago halted the violence after several failed attempts to establish a lasting cease-fire. The agreement stipulated that Armenia hand over control to Azerbaijan of some areas it holds outside Nagorno-Karabakh’s borders.

The first one, Aghdam, was turned over last week. Kalbajar was expected to be handed over on Nov. 15, but Azerbaijan agreed to delay the takeover after a request from Armenia. Azerbaijani officials said worsening weather conditions made the withdrawal of Armenian forces and civilians difficult along the single road through mountainous territory that connects the region with Armenia.

During the fighting, Azerbaijani forces have also recaptured significant swaths of land south of Nagorno-Karabakh, including the towns of Jabrayil and Fizuli and areas around them. Aliyev on Wendesday denounced Armenians for destroying those towns and promised to rebuild them.

“We will hold the enemy accountable... When I visited the city of Aghdam, I didn't find a single standing building, and neither in Fizuli or Jabrayil. They destroyed everything," Aliyev said. “We will revive these cities and regions again. We have big plans to rebuild these areas.”

The truce was celebrated as a victory in Azerbaijan, but sparked mass protests in Armenia, with thousands taking to the streets to demand the ouster of the country’s prime minister.

Ahead of the handover, some ethnic Armenians leaving Kalbajar set their houses on fire in a bitter farewell. The gesture insulted Azerbaijanis, who used to live in Kalbajar and fled as it fell under Armenian control in early 1990s.

“What is happening in Kalbajar is vandalism. Not just our houses, but schools, culture centers, other civilian objects are being burned that (Armenians) did not build, forests, even the cattle,” Velyeddin Ismayilov told The Associated Press.

The 77-year-old says he fled Kalbajar with his wife and three young children when the Armenians arrived, and his big house is now ruined. But he is prepared to return and restore the town and build a new house for his family.

“There is no greater happiness than to live in your hometown. I and my entire family are ready to head there right now, to live in a tent there, while slowly restoring my native Kalbajar. With my grown-up children, grandchildren we will build an even better house,” Ismayilov said.

An ethnic Armenian soldier walks with Nagorno-Karabakh's flag towards a checkpoint near village of Charektar in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh at a new border with Kalbajar district turned over to Azerbaijan, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. The Azerbaijani army has entered the Kalbajar region, one more territory ceded by Armenian forces in a truce that ended deadly fighting over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said Wednesday. The cease-fire, brokered by Russia two weeks ago, stipulated that Armenia hand over control to Azerbaijan of some areas its holds outside Nagorno-Karabakh's borders. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits

Velyeddin Ismayilov, 77, an Azerbaijani refugee from Kalbajar region puts on a national hat prior to his interview with the Associated Press in Baku, Azerbaijan, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Ismayilov says he fled Kalbajar with his wife and three young children, and his big house is now ruined. But he is prepared to return and restore his home town, and build a new house for his family. "With my grown-up children, grandchildren we will build an even better house," he said. (AP Photo/Aziz Karimov) Credit: Aziz Karimov Credit: Aziz Karimov

This photo taken from a video released by Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, shows an Azerbaijan's army soldiers and a de-miner during mine clearance in Kalbajar region of Azerbaijan. The Kalbajar district bordering Armenia, which houses one of the two roads linking Nagorno-Karabakh and the neighbouring country and has strategic significance for Armenians and Azeris, is due to be handed over to Azerbaijan according to a Russia-brokered cease-fire agreement between two countries in the long-running conflict over the separatist territory. (Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Ethnic Armenian militants stand at a checkpoint near village of Charektar in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh at a new border with Kalbajar district turned over to Azerbaijan, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. The Azerbaijani army has entered the Kalbajar region, one more territory ceded by Armenian forces in a truce that ended deadly fighting over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said Wednesday. The cease-fire, brokered by Russia two weeks ago, stipulated that Armenia hand over control to Azerbaijan of some areas its holds outside Nagorno-Karabakh's borders. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits

