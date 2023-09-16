Baby dies at day care in New York City, 3 other children hospitalized

Authorities say a 1-year-old boy died and 3 other children were hospitalized after emergency workers responded to a report of cardiac arrest at a day care center in New York City
Nation & World
1 hour ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — A 1-year-old boy died and 3 other children were hospitalized after emergency workers responded to a report of cardiac arrest at a day care center in New York City on Friday, authorities said.

Police said the incident was reported around 2:40 p.m. at a day care facility in the Bronx. The exact cause is still under investigation.

The 1-year-old boy was pronounced dead. Two 2-year-old boys and a baby girl remain hospitalized.

In Other News
1
US: Mexico extradites Ovidio Guzmán López, son of Sinaloa cartel leader...
2
Workers strike at all 3 Detroit automakers, a new tactic to squeeze...
3
Prosecutors seek narrow gag order on Trump in DC elections case after...
4
Kansas will no longer change trans people's birth certificates to...
5
Two Vegas casinos fell victim to cyberattacks, shattering the image of...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top