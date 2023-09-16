Baby dies at day care in New York City, 3 other children hospitalized

NEW YORK (AP) — A 1-year-old boy died and 3 other children were hospitalized after emergency workers responded to a report of cardiac arrest at a day care center in New York City on Friday, authorities said.
Police said the incident was reported around 2:40 p.m. at a day care facility in the Bronx. The exact cause is still under investigation.
The 1-year-old boy was pronounced dead. Two 2-year-old boys and a baby girl remain hospitalized.
