Backup QB Rush wins again as Cowboys beat Commanders 25-10

The Commanders finished with 11 penalties for 136 yards after totaling 128 penalty yards the first three weeks.

Prescott had the same role from the previous home game, wearing a headset while cajoling the crowd for the defense, which is the first for Dallas to hold the first four opponents to 19 or fewer points since 1973.

Gallup returned exactly nine months after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on a Jan. 2 touchdown catch in 25-22 loss to Arizona in Week 17 last season.

The 9-yard catch from a scrambling Rush for a 12-7 second-quarter lead came in the same end zone as the injury. Then Gallup grabbed Lamb in a bear hug before celebrating with other teammates.

The Cowboys believed Gallup's return would help Lamb in his role leading the group after the offseason trade of Amari Cooper to Cleveland in a cost-cutting move. For one game at least, they were right.

Lamb had three consecutive catches for 56 yards on a first-half drive to the second of Brett Maher's four field goals.

The third-year pro fooled the defense with a nice fake on a slant for a 30-yard score and a 22-10 lead on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Lamb had six catches for 97 yards a week after he scored the go-ahead TD in a victory at the New York Giants. Gallup had two grabs for 24 yards while drawing pass interference penalties of 38 and 27 yards.

Wentz was flagged for intentional grounding twice a week after being sacked nine times. He threw two interceptions, the second all but clinching the Dallas victory in the fourth quarter.

Jahan Dotson had a 10-yard touchdown catch that gave Washington a 7-6 lead in the second quarter.

SNYDER SIGHTING

Washington owner Dan Snyder, under investigation by the NFL over alleged workplace misconduct within his club, was on the field before the game with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Snyder is suspended from day-to-day operations and hasn't been seen in public at Commanders home games.

INJURIES

Cowboys: All-Pro RG Zack Martin exited in the third quarter after colliding with another player and favoring his right leg. He returned. ... CB Jourdan Lewis was out early with a hamstring injury and didn't return. He was replaced as the nickel player initially by rookie DaRon Bland. ... DT Quinton Bohanna injured a shoulder in the fourth quarter.

Redskins: LB Milo Eifler was sidelined by a hamstring injury and didn't return. ... S Percy Butler was announced as questionable to return with a quadriceps issue.

UP NEXT

Commanders: Tennessee at home next Sunday.

Cowboys: At defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams next Sunday.

