Bad baseballs? New York Mets angry after rash of HBPs

But a look at MLB-wide statistics shows a complicated picture that's likely affected by April's usual cold weather and random chance. The league's HBP rate is actually down slightly from last season. The Pittsburgh Pirates played their first 17 games without anyone getting hit by a pitch.

Still, that doesn't change Bassitt's main thesis.

Are the baseballs really “bad”? Maybe “inconsistent” is the better word.

“They’re rubbed up differently by different people in different climates in different places," Braves pitcher Collin McHugh said. "I understand the challenge of trying to get a consistent product under all those different variables. There’s no doubt that the ball you get in the first is going to be different than the ball you get in the eighth and from batch to batch.

“Sometimes the ball feels small in your hand. Sometimes they feel big. Very often they’re real slick, dusty slick. So you see guys out there rubbing it. They’re really not trying to rub anything onto the ball, they’re trying to rub that layer of dust off the ball because it just feels a little slick.”

Last year, MLB cracked down on pitchers who used sticky substances — remember Spider Tack? — to try to get a better grip on baseballs. These days, umpires routinely check pitchers' gloves and hands as they're coming off the field.

The crackdown was met with tepid response. It's true pitchers can use sticky substances to make the ball spin faster to get a harder break on off-speed pitches. But it also helped pitchers know where the ball was going, particularly in cold weather.

MLB proposed during collective bargaining that hitting a batter on the head or neck result in an automatic ejection irrespective of intent, which the union rejected, a person familiar with the negotiations said. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because neither side has disclosed that detail. MLB also proposed a discussion of additional discipline for cumulative batters hit, the person said.

MLB has tried to standardize its baseballs and made humidor usage mandatory this season. The humidor is used to try to get baseballs to behave in a similar fashion, whether the game's being played in Colorado's thin air or New York or Atlanta.

Let's just say it's a work in progress.

“Sometimes, pitchers just, the ball feels like a little bit of like a cue ball,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “And there’s not always like a lot of rhyme or reason for it. Sometimes, it has to do with the cold, and sometimes it’s just, you pick the ball up and it feels a little foreign.”

Clearly, it's a difficult problem to address. MLB said it continues to look for answers.

“MLB is always concerned about keeping hitters safe from dangerous pitches,” an MLB spokesman said. “We closely analyze trends in the game and have active conversations with our players and coaches to address concerns. Through April 26, leaguewide statistics show hit-by-pitch rates and wild pitch rates are down relative to previous seasons. However, one Club has been hit more than twice as often as the league average so far in 2022, which is something we will continue to monitor.”

That team is the Mets.

The drama continued on Wednesday afternoon after Mets third baseman J.D. Davis was hit by a pitch on the ankle and had to leave the game. An inning later, Mets pitcher Yoan López threw high and tight to Cardinals star Nolan Arenado, who reacted angrily.

The benches cleared. Arenado and Cardinals first base coach Stubby Clapp were ejected. Pete Alonso was tackled during the scrum.

And so it goes.

Mets pitcher Max Scherzer — one of the game's best — gave up just one hit over seven innings in 48-degree weather last week against San Francisco. Even in victory, the baseballs were a problem.

“I think everybody was coming back talking about how difficult it was to grip the ball today," Scherzer said. "When you don’t have sweat, it just felt like you were throwing a cue ball tonight. Everybody was over-gripping everything. Just part of the game right now. So just frustrating.”

“You know, everybody has to deal with it, so it’s not like I can complain about it. It’s just, you have to deal with it.”

AP Baseball Writers Ronald Blum and Jake Seiner, AP Sports Writer Charles Odum and freelancers David Solomon and Joe Harris contributed to this story.

