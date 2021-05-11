Baffert: Antifungal meds given to Medina Spirit had steroid

Lawyer Craig Robertson said the plan is still for Medina Spirit to run in the Preakness on Saturday. The horse and stablemate Concert Tour arrived at Pimlico Race Course on Monday and jogged on the track Tuesday morning, though Baffert does not plan to be in Baltimore for the race and put assistant Jimmy Barnes in charge.

The Preakness post position draw for the anticipated field of 10 is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Preakness officials said they were reviewing the facts before deciding on Medina Spirit's entry. Robertson told The Associated Press he planned to file a restraining order to prevent the Preakness from barring Medina Spirit if that was the decision that was made.

“Medina Spirit earned his Kentucky Derby win, and my pharmacologists have told me that 21 picograms of betamethasone would have had no effect on the outcome of the race,” Baffert said. “Medina Spirit is a deserved champion, and I will continue to fight for him.”

Medina Spirit's failed drug test is the fifth medication violation in the past 13 months for Baffert, a two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer and the face of the sport. Winning the Preakness with either Medina Spirit or Concert Tour would give Baffert a record eighth victory in that race, breaking a tie with 19th-century trainer R.W. Walden.

Except for 2020, when the Triple Crown races were run out of order, Baffert is undefeated with the Derby winner in the Preakness.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit relaxes in the Stakes barn after arriving at Pimlico Race Course Monday, May 10, 2021. (Lloyd Fox/The Baltimore Sun via AP) Credit: Lloyd Fox Credit: Lloyd Fox