Ball, 3 other Hornets in NBA's health and safety protocols

The league has said about 97% of players are vaccinated. It is unclear how many players have received booster shots. The NBA told teams on Friday that those who have not received booster shots by Dec. 17 will be subject to stricter rules; for players, that will mean gameday testing and for staffers, it would mean they cannot continue interacting with players or have the level of access that would allow them to be around the court and travel with the team.

There have now been more than 20 players placed in the league’s health and safety protocols since the season started. In most cases, that has meant a positive test was detected and players have been sidelined for at least 10 days -- some significantly longer. Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid was out for about three weeks.

There is a notable exception: The Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James, who entered the protocols after a combination of results on tests, then was cleared after returning multiple negative PCR tests in a 24-hour window.

James missed a game Tuesday because of the protocols, then returned to the Lakers’ lineup on Friday.

“I knew I was going to get cleared because I never, ever felt sick at all,” James said. “I know you can be asymptomatic .... but I just thought it was handled very poorly.”

The league postponed about 30 games last season, mostly for virus-related reasons, but none were ultimately canceled. The NBA has not had to postpone a game for the virus yet this season.

___

AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds in Miami contributed.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Charlotte Hornets' LaMelo Ball tries to get past Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Caption Charlotte Hornets' LaMelo Ball tries to get past Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Caption Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) goes up for a shot against Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) during the second half of a NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 in Chicago. Chicago won 133-119. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty) Credit: Paul Beaty Caption Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) goes up for a shot against Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) during the second half of a NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 in Chicago. Chicago won 133-119. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty) Credit: Paul Beaty Credit: Paul Beaty