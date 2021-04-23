Baltics expel Russian diplomats in solidarity with Prague

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said two embassy staff had been declared persona non grata “because they had carried out activities incompatible with their diplomatic status.” They were given seven days to leave Lithuania.

On Twitter, the Estonian Foreign Ministry said its single expulsion was related to the the 2014 explosion, saying it “violates international law, undermines European security & stability and is unacceptable.” Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said that Latvia has decided to expel a Russian diplomat because the country “will not tolerate subversive activities on its soil or that of its partners and allies.”