X

Baltimore mass shooting kills 2 victims with 28 injured including 3 critically, police say

Nation & World
Updated 25 minutes ago
Police in Baltimore say two people were killed and 28 victims were wounded in a mass shooting, including three who are in critical condition

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two people were killed and 28 victims were wounded in a mass shooting, including three people who are in critical condition, police said.

Baltimore Police Department Acting Commissioner Richard Worley confirmed the number of dead and injured during a press conference at the scene.

The shooting took place in the 800 block of Gretna Avenue early Sunday morning.

In Other News
1
Elon Musk imposes daily limits on reading posts on Twitter
2
France has a 5th night of rioting over teen's killing by police amid...
3
Windows smashed in Swiss city, 7 detained in 'echo' of violence in...
4
Israel's air force attacks Syria and Syrian air defense missile...
5
What to know about Fourth of July holiday origins and traditions
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top