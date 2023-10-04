Multiple people have been shot on campus of Morgan State University in Baltimore, police say

Police say multiple people have been shot at Morgan State University in Baltimore
Nation & World
By LEA SKENE – Associated Press
Updated 12 minutes ago
X

BALTIMORE (AP) — Multiple people were shot at Morgan State University in Baltimore on Tuesday, police said.

The Baltimore Police Department said officers were on the scene for an “active shooter situation” on the campus of the historically Black university. The address given for the shooting appeared to match a residential building.

“We’re asking everyone to shelter in place and avoid the area,” police said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Police spokesman Vernon Davis told the Baltimore Banner that at least four people were shot. Their conditions weren't immediately known.

Police spokesperson Amanda Krotki also said “multiple victims” were shot.

City Council member Odette Ramos said on X that students and staff were ordered to shelter in place. The university reported an enrollment of more than 9,000 students as of late 2022 and said it is growing.

In Other News
1
Lahaina residents deliver petition asking Hawaii governor to delay...
2
Colombia's government issues long awaited apology for extrajudicial...
3
Trump turns his fraud trial into a campaign stop as he seeks to...
4
Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina is the leader of the House, at...
5
Speaker McCarthy ousted in historic House vote, as scramble begins for...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top