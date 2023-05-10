Ban on trans health care for kids heads to Missouri governor

In response, the Kansas City Council was considering a resolution Wednesday to make Missouri's largest city a sanctuary for people seeking such medical care.

Bailey, now campaigning to keep the job in 2024, launched an investigation in February into St. Louis' Washington University Transgender Center following a former staffer's complaints that doctors were prescribing hormones too quickly and without enough mental health wraparound services. An internal Washington University review found no malpractice.

Bailey has since expanded his investigation to any clinic offering pediatric gender-affirming care in Missouri, and demanded records from a St. Louis Planned Parenthood where doctors provide such health care.

In April, Bailey took the novel step of imposing restrictions on adults as well as children under Missouri's consumer-protection law. A judge temporarily blocked the limits from taking effect as she considers a legal challenge.

Under Bailey's rules, before gender-affirming medical treatments can be provided by physicians, people would have to demonstrate that they experienced an “intense pattern” of documented gender dysphoria for three years. They'd also need at least 15 hourly sessions with a therapist over at least 18 months. Patients would have to be screened for autism and “social media addiction,” and any psychiatric symptoms from mental health issues would have to be treated and resolved.

Bailey's rule says some patients could maintain their prescriptions as long as they promptly receive the required assessments.