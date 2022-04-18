Heavily armed thieves attempt raid in Brazilian city

Roughly 30 criminals were targeting an armored vehicle transport company, and three people were injured, including two police officers, according to a statement from Parana state's government. The criminals fled the city without succesfully completing the robbery.

"The quick and courageous operation of our team frustrated the assault,” Gov. Carlos Massa Ratinho Junior was quoted as saying in the statement. “Our security forces are hunting those bandits to give a quick response to the population.”