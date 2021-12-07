Bane, Brooks lead Grizzlies to fifth straight win

Memphis scored 27 points off of 23 Miami turnovers.

Tyler Herro had 24 points and Kyle Lowry finished with 17 points for the Heat, who have lost four of five and three straight at home.

The Grizzlies beat a Southeast Division foe for the first time this year after losses to Miami, Washington, Charlotte and Atlanta. ... F Ziaire Williams was helped off the court after spraining his left ankle early in the second quarter and didn’t return. Williams played three minutes in his return from a three-game absence because of right knee soreness.

Heat: Monday’s game completed the Heat’s third home-and-home set against a Western Conference opponent. Miami already has finished its season series against the Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets. ... F Markieff Morris (whiplash) participated in warm-ups but missed his 15th consecutive game.

Monday was the start of the Heat’s first homestand that goes beyond two games. The early schedule has featured trips of four and five away games. After the Heat complete this three-game home set against Chicago on Saturday, they will begin another four-game trip Dec. 13 in Cleveland.

Grizzlies: open a four-game homestand Wednesday against Dallas.

Heat: host defending league champion Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday.

