Bangkok's snakes keep catchers busy despite virus surge

Other firefighters were waiting for it on the roof of the building. While one used a stick to grab the python by the neck, another man tried to cut the branch it was on. They soon coaxed it into a sack, tied up the bag, and carried it away.

Firefighter Somchai Yoosabai said the snake measured 3.5 meters (11.5 feet) long and weighed about 35 kilograms (77 pounds).

Bangkok firefighters typically get thousands of snake-removal calls each year. Yoosabai said his department alone has caught a snake or two a day during the current rainy season, mostly in neighborhoods or houses with pets.

As coronavirus cases rise, so do the risks.

“If any houses ... have COVID-19 cases, we have to go to catch the snakes anyway," he said. “Plus, wherever we go to catch a snake, the crowd is always there. We cannot avoid that.”

Thailand reported 9,186 new virus cases, including a record high 98 deaths, on Thursday.

Associated Press reporter Chalida Ekvittayavechnukul contributed reporting.

A python slithers along a tree branch, upper left, as a firefighter tries to capture it in Benjasiri Park in Bangkok, Thailand on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Bangkok parkgoers looking for relief from renewed coronavirus restrictions got a slithering surprise Thursday when a python as long as two of the Thai capital's ubiquitous motorbikes was spotted in one of the popular green space. (AP Photo/Adam Schreck) Credit: Adam Schreck Credit: Adam Schreck