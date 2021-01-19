Bank of America 4Q profit falls 18% on lower interest rates

The North Carolina-based bank said Tuesday that it earned a profit of $5.47 billion, or 59 cents a share, down from a profit $6.99 billion, or 74 cents per share, in the same period a year earlier. Analysts were expecting BofA to earn 56 cents a share, according to Zacks Investment Research.

Like its Wall Street competitors, Bank of America was able to release hundreds of millions of dollars from its loan-loss reserves — money the bank had set aside earlier in the pandemic to cover loans that might be now be unpayable. But as the economy has relatively improved, banks have been able to free up some of those reserves.