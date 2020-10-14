Bank of America profit falls 15.6% in third quarter

BofA was the latest major bank, after JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup, to set aside fewer dollars to cover its loan-loss reserves, after the industry set aside tens of billions of dollars in the first months of the pandemic to account for loans — once perfectly good — that were now in trouble as millions of workers lost jobs and small businesses failed.

The North Carolina-based bank said Wednesday that it earned a profit of $4.88 billion, or 51 cents per share, down from a profit of $5.78 billion, or 56 cents per share, in the same period a year earlier. The results missed analysts’ estimates, who were looking for BofA to earn 53 cents a share, according to Zacks Investment Research.