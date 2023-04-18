Bank of America profits grow 15%, avoids industry crisis

The nation's second-largest bank by assets posted a profit of $8.2 billion, up from $7.1 billion in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, BofA earnings rose to 94 cents from 80 cents. The results beat analysts' expectations.

Like its major competitors, BofA has benefitted from wealthy clients, businesses and other customers running to the bank as a place of safety after last month's bank failures. The nation's biggest banks are seen as having an implicit government backstop, due to their “too big to fail” status among the country's financial institutions.