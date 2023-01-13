Bank of America profits rise; bank warns of slowing economy

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank said Friday that it earned a profit of $7.13 billion, or 85 cents a share in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared to a profit of $7.01 billion, or 82 cents a share, in the same period a year earlier. The results were better than analysts' forecast of a profit of roughly 77 cents per share, according to FactSet.

Like its major competitors, Bank of America saw a sharp rise in interest income, helped by the Federal Reserve aggressively raising interest rates last year to stop inflation. BofA's interest revenue was roughly $3 billion higher than it was in 2021.