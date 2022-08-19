Bank of Cyprus rejects 3 Lone Star bids for share buyout

In a statement, the bank's Board said the first bid was made on May 5 at a price of 1.25 euros ($1.26) per share, followed by a second 15 days later at 1.31 euros ($1.32) per share.

The third bid by the Dallas-based, Cayman Island’s registered LSF XI Investments — also known as Lone Star — was made July 8 at a price of 1.51 euros ($1.52) per share.