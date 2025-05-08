Bank of England cuts main interest rate by 0.25% to 4.25% in face of US tariff uncertainty

Bank Gov. Andrew Bailey said inflationary pressures have continued to ease, paving the way for the fourth quarter-point rate cut since August.

“The past few weeks have shown how unpredictable the global economy can be,” he said. "That’s why we need to stick to a gradual and careful approach to further rate cuts. Ensuring low and stable inflation is our top priority.”

The decision is the first since President Donald Trump made his tariff announcement in early April. Though most tariffs were paused for 90 days following the ensuing market turmoil, including the 10% baseline tariff applied to U.K. goods entering the U.S., the backdrop for the global economy remains highly uncertain.

Some of that uncertainty, with regard to the British economy, could be lifted later Thursday when details of a trade deal between the U.S. and the U.K. are announced. At the very least, they are expected to lower the tariff burden.

Trump posted on his Truth Social platform that a deal due to be announced at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) will be a "full and comprehensive one that will cement the relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom for many years to come."

Though the tariff burden may be eased, the biggest uncertainty facing the global economy is the potential for a U.S.-China trade war, which would dampen economic growth everywhere.

The rate cut comes despite expectations that inflation will rise further above the bank's 2% target over coming months, from the current 2.6% as a result of a raft of price increases in April, such as domestic energy and water bills, and firms passing on tax rises to consumers.

“While headline inflation is expected to rise in the near-term, we do not expect that to persist,” said Bailey, adding that it will be back around target in two years time.

Unlike the Bank of England, and the European Central Bank, which last month cut interest rates too, the U.S. Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged Wednesday as its policymakers wait to see how Trump's tariffs affect the U.S. economy before making any moves.

Most economists think the Bank of England will continue to lower borrowing rates over the coming months, though admitted that the three-way split in the voting may complicate its messaging.

“We still think the Bank will cut rates at least twice more later this year, but much like the Fed’s message yesterday, U.K. policy makers will want to see more data on how tariffs and domestic tax increases are being digested by the economy before moving decisively” said Luke Bartholomew, deputy chief economist at asset management firm Aberdeen.

