Bank of England poised to slow pace of interest rate hikes

The Bank of England forecast last month that inflation would peak at around 11% in the last three months of the year, up from 10.1% in September. It said inflation should then start slowing next year, dropping below the bank's 2% target within two years.

There were early signs that price spikes were easing, though inflation is still stuck near a 40-year high. Annual consumer price inflation dipped to 10.7% in November from 11.1% the previous month, according to official data released Wednesday.

“Overall, inflation has passed its peak and will continue to fall from here. That will prompt a sigh of relief” at the Bank of England's headquarters, said Paul Dales, chief U.K. economist at Capital Economics.

But policymakers can't be complacent because Britain's economy is proving resilient and wage growth remains strong, he said in a research note.

“So interest rates are still going to be raised further, but the Bank will probably raise them at a slower rate” and they'll top out at a lower than expected level, Dales said.