Bank of England raises key rate to highest level in 13 years

Other central banks around the world, from Sweden to Australia, also have started taking similar action.

Soaring consumer prices in the U.K. are fueling a cost-of-living crisis marked by rocketing energy bills and surging food and transport prices. The Bank of England is struggling to show it is serious about reining in inflation without moving so aggressively that it undermines consumer confidence.

“The Bank of England has a difficult job ahead of it — inflationary pressures from external factors are getting higher and higher,” Dmitri Theodosiu, head of foreign exchange and interest rates trading at Investec, said in a note to investors. “And with the cries of ‘higher, higher’ ringing in the ears comes the knowledge that too much intervention could see a damaging fall to the economy.”

Bank of England policymakers indicated that more rate increases could be in the pipeline based on the latest economic outlook.

“Most members of the committee judge that some degree of further tightening in monetary policy may still be appropriate in the coming months,” the bank’s report said.

Britain’s inflation rate rose to a 30-year high of 7% in March, more than triple the central bank’s target of 2%. Economists expect inflation to reach 9% or more later this year.

Combined Shape Caption A view of the building of the Bank of England before the release of the Monetary Policy Report at the Bank of England in London, Thursday, May 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein Combined Shape Caption A view of the building of the Bank of England before the release of the Monetary Policy Report at the Bank of England in London, Thursday, May 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

Combined Shape Caption A man walks past the Bank of England before the release of the Monetary Policy Report at the Bank of England in London, Thursday, May 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein Combined Shape Caption A man walks past the Bank of England before the release of the Monetary Policy Report at the Bank of England in London, Thursday, May 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein